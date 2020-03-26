Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mount Ida Didn't Owe Students Fiduciary Duty, 1st Circ. Rules

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 2:50 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit snuffed out efforts by former Mount Ida College students to hold the school and its leaders accountable for the rushed and haphazard way it closed, affirming that colleges do not owe a fiduciary duty to students.

U.S. Circuit Judge Sandra L. Lynch said in the opinion published Wednesday that Mount Ida didn't need to warn students of its deteriorating finances and impending closure, which left many scrambling to enroll at other schools to complete their degrees.

Judge Lynch cited other cases holding that colleges do not owe a fiduciary duty to students, an issue she had highlighted during arguments earlier...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!