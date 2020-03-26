5 Fla. Judges Reprimanded For Backing Contract Applicant

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 5:38 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court issued a written reprimand Thursday for five Miami-Dade County judges, finding they violated the state’s judicial conduct code by signing a letter voicing their preference for a private company bidding for a $500 million contract to service children in the state. The state’s highest court accepted a stipulation of misconduct and recommended discipline entered into by state’s Judicial Qualifications Commission, which brought the charges, and the five judges — Cindy Lederman, Marcia Caballero, Rosa Figarola, Teresa Pooler and Mavel Ruiz. Judge Lederman has since retired. The judges who serve on the 11th Circuit Unified Children’s Court violated...

