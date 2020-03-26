Calif. Taxi Service Given One Last Crack At Uber Antitrust Suit

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A San Francisco taxicab company suing Uber for allegedly driving competitors out of the market with an illegal business strategy has one final chance to firm up its case before it's thrown out for good, a California federal judge said Wednesday. In the third iteration of its complaint, Flywheel Taxi contends that Uber Technologies Inc.'s venture capital-backed model allows it to stay afloat without turning a profit, giving the "disrupter" leeway to set unsustainably low prices and force its competitors out of commission. However, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White sent Flywheel back to the drawing board on Wednesday, finding that...

