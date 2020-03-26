Ill. Panel Says Atty Can't Dodge Couple's Malpractice Claims

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 8:04 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state appellate panel on Wednesday reversed an attorney’s defeat of claims that he failed to timely pursue separate malpractice allegations on behalf of a couple who say they were sold a house under false pretenses. A three-judge panel said summary judgment was inappropriate in the case because the trial court needed to resolve questions over whether Illinois attorney Daniel Konicek of Konicek & Dillon PC entered side agreements to toll the statute of limitations on filing malpractice claims against attorney Christopher Haas. It was premature for the court to grant summary judgment to Konicek ending the separate malpractice...

