LA Councilman's Former Staffer Sues Over Pot 'Pay-To-Play'

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 7:49 PM EDT) -- Los Angeles City Councilmember Jose Huizar intended to extort cannabis operators in his district by issuing permits based on political donations, "consulting fees" that went into the pockets of the councilman's friends and cash payments, a former staffer has claimed in California state court. Jesse Leon, who was a senior executive staffer for Huizar, said in a complaint on Tuesday that he reported his concerns with the councilmember's planned pay-to-play scheme and other alleged misconduct to the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office, a city ethics commission and the FBI. When Huizar learned Leon was speaking out, the councilman fired him, Leon...

