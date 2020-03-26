Frac Sand Shipping Container Cos. Agree To End $49M Appeal

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 10:10 PM EDT) -- An appeal of a $49 million judgment was dropped on Thursday, after two companies that design and sell containers for shipping sand used in fracking operations told a Texas appellate court they had settled the dispute. SandBox Logistics LLC and Arrows Up LLC told the Fourteenth Court of Appeals in Houston on March 6 that they had reached a settlement. They asked the panel to set aside the judgment and send it back to the trial court for entry of final judgment in accordance with the agreement, and a three-justice panel granted the request in a brief order on Thursday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS