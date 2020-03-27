French Insurer Says Phone Co.'s Arbitration Suit Is Moot

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 4:46 PM EDT) -- A German tribunal’s finding that the mobile phone company Brightstar Corp. must litigate a $25 million dispute with a defunct German retailer before seeking an insurance payout makes related litigation “moot,” a French insurer has told a Florida district judge. Insurer Euler Hermes World Agency SAS filed a report on the tribunal’s March 19 award Thursday, telling Judge K. Michael Moore that, in light of the German tribunal’s award, he should dismiss Brightstar’s lawsuit against Euler over which of two competing arbitrations should proceed. Brightstar sued Euler in Florida in March 2019 to decide which of the simultaneous arbitrations, one in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS