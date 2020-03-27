Haynes And Boone Adds Atty With Expertise In Startups

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 7:04 PM EDT) -- Haynes and Boone LLP has bolstered its Palo Alto, California, office with the founder of Royse Law Firm PC, who has expertise in advising venture funds, midmarket companies and technology startups in Silicon Valley, the firm has announced. Roger Royse, who started his firm in 2006, will also bring a team of seven lawyers to Haynes with experience in tax, intellectual property and finance, the firm said in an announcement Thursday. Royse told Law360 that he had taken his firm as far as it could go and that Haynes seemed like a perfect fit to help him address the growing needs...

