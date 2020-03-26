Convicted Insys Exec Says Forfeiture Unfair In Bear Market

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 4:43 PM EDT) -- An Insys Therapeutics Inc. executive convicted for his role in a scheme to bribe doctors to prescribe opioids is asking a Massachusetts federal judge to rethink an order forcing him to forfeit $3.4 million, saying that most of his assets are in the stock market and the court should either cancel the forfeiture or give the markets time to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. In a brief filed Wednesday, Michael J. Gurry told the court that though he has no access to his stock accounts thanks to a court-ordered freeze, he believes they have been affected by the overall market downturn, and...

