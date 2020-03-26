'Policy Of Indifference' Can't Support Title IX Suit, MSU Says

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 10:00 PM EDT) -- Michigan State University wants a federal court to rethink its refusal to dismiss a Title IX suit claiming the school routinely looks the other way when male athletes rape female students, arguing Thursday that a recent decision makes clear those types of "policy of indifference" claims aren't recognized by the Sixth Circuit. In a motion filed Thursday, MSU asked U.S. District Judge Paul L. Maloney to reverse his August order denying its request to toss the case, or allow it to appeal that decision straight to the Sixth Circuit. MSU said a December decision by the Sixth Circuit in Kollaritsch v....

