Ex-Robinson Brog Estate Tax Pro Joins Fox Rothschild In NY

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Fox Rothschild LLP has brought on a Robinson Brog Leinwand Greene Genovese & Gluck PC partner experienced in estate, trust, tax and charitable planning issues to the firm’s taxation and wealth planning practice in New York. Scott A. Lavin is joining Fox Rothschild as a partner after assisting clients with a broad range of estate and tax planning, charitable planning and complex estate administration issues, including solidifying their business succession and estate administration issues, the firm said Thursday. Lavin also has experience in corporate transactions and employee stock ownership plans. “It’s a transformative experience to be able to practice at a...

