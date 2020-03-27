Window Co. Investors' Suit Dismissed For Lacking Clarity

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 5:10 PM EDT) -- Glass and window manufacturer Apogee Enterprises Inc. has escaped a proposed securities class action after a Minnesota federal court judge found that the facts pled in the suit show that Apogee and its executives shared adverse information as they discovered them, rather than hiding them, and that the suit lacked specifics. U.S. District Judge Nancy E. Brasel dismissed the action without granting leave to amend to co-lead plaintiffs the City of Cape Coral Municipal Firefighters' Retirement Plan and the City of Cape Coral Municipal Police Officers' Retirement Plan, though Judge Brasel did not dismiss the allegations with prejudice. "Taken as a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS