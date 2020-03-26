Feds Strike Deal In Planned Raytheon-UTC Merger

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 11:18 PM EDT) -- The federal government approved a merger between defense contractor Raytheon Co. and aircraft manufacturer United Technologies Corp., but said they must divest some of their military technology businesses to protect competition, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. The DOJ's Antitrust Division simultaneously filed a lawsuit and proposed settlement in D.C. federal court requiring Raytheon to divest its airborne tactical radios business and UTC to divest its military GPS business in order for the companies to proceed with their planned merger worth $120 billion, according to a press release. Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim said in the release that the merger, as...

