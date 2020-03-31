SEC Investigation Shows Maturation Of Cannabis Scrutiny

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 4:27 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating cannabis giant Cronos Group Inc. for potential accounting irregularities. Although the SEC has devoted significant resources to root out offering fraud and market manipulation in marijuana-related penny stocks, this appears to be the SEC’s first publicly reported investigation into a major cannabis company. According to reports, the SEC’s inquiry follows a self-disclosure by Cronos relating to its revenue recognition practices.[1] If this inquiry signals that the SEC is turning its focus to more mature marijuana-related businesses, or MRBs, the SEC will be able to draw from its well-developed playbook for investigating accounting irregularities,...

