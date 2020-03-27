Developer Says Rival Schemed To Foil $160M Miami Project

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 4:15 PM EDT) -- Real estate developer R. Donahue “Don” Peebles filed a $160 million suit in state court in Miami on Thursday accusing a rival builder of conspiring with public officials to cheat him out of an opportunity to redevelop part of Miami’s historic black Overtown neighborhood. The 33-page complaint alleges that Michael Swerdlow conspired with City Commissioner Keon Hardemon, who chairs the Southeast Overtown/Park West Community Redevelopment Agency that controlled the property, and other agency officials and associates to force Peebles to work alongside Swerdlow on the proposed multiuse project and ultimately replace Peebles’ team with Swerdlow’s. Peebles says his company, Overtown Gateway Partners...

