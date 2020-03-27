Mich. Co.'s Former Air Force Work Isn't A Bidding Conflict

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 7:45 PM EDT) -- An aluminum extrusion producer's work developing a next-generation cargo pallet for the U.S. Air Force doesn't disqualify it from bidding on a contract to produce those pallets, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said. The GAO found that the Air Force had reasonably investigated AAR Mobility Services' allegations that the Michigan-based Taber Extrusion LLC had a competitive advantage that should've barred it from competing for a 10-year contract to supply aluminum air pallets to the service. The watchdog denied AAR's bid protest in a decision released Thursday. "The record reflects the contracting officer reasonably investigated and considered each of the potential [organizational...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS