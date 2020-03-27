DLA Piper Brings Ex-Paul Hastings Atty To San Francisco

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 6:33 PM EDT) -- DLA Piper is boosting its Northern California litigation practice, bringing an attorney from Paul Hastings LLP with experience defending energy companies to its San Francisco office. The firm announced Thursday that John Phillips will join the practice as a partner, the latest addition to the group following nine other partners who have joined in Wilmington, Delaware; New York; Phoenix; San Francisco; Washington, D.C.; and Philadelphia this year. Phillips, who started Thursday, said he came to the firm for two main reasons — the people and the firm’s integrated and well-developed strategy across its coverage areas. “I viewed those as key differentiators...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS