CIT Affirms 61.14% Duty On BMW Parts From UK

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 7:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade upheld anti-dumping duties on imported BMW ball bearings from the U.K., finding that the luxury automaker had not fully cooperated with the federal government’s annual review of the duties. BMW Of North America LLC had argued that it was unable to respond to the U.S. Department of Commerce's request for quantities and values of ball bearing imports because its attorney didn’t see the government’s email questionnaire, but CIT Judge Jennifer Choe-Groves said that that doesn’t change the fact that BMW didn’t comply as required, and upheld a 61.14% duty on the imports. “It was reasonable...

