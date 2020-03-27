NJ Real Estate Deals In Chokehold Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 11:01 AM EDT) -- COVID-19 shutdowns and delays are derailing lucrative deals in what was New Jersey’s promising real estate sphere before containment efforts shifted into high gear amid the rising death toll. Municipal office closures are halting the permitting and approvals process, social distancing is putting inspections on hold, and lenders leery of market volatility are yanking the plug on financing. Garden State transactional attorneys fear their clients’ projects may also become casualties of the coronavirus and that they’re heading into a major work slowdown once the dust begins to settle on the current frenzy of activity. Pashman Stein Walder Hayden PC partner Scott...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS