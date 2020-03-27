Insurer Must Pay $1.5M To Apparel Co. After Retailer's Ch. 11

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 4:37 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has found an apparel company is entitled to a more than $1.5 million insurance payout for goods that were sold off when the retailer where it stored them went into Chapter 11, saying both the goods and the company's legal bills were covered. U.S. District Judge George B. Daniels on Thursday issued summary judgment ordering Federal Insurance Co. to pay Fabrique Innovations Inc. just under $1 million for the goods it lost after Hancock Fabrics sold its goods without permission, along with the almost $556,000 Fabrique said it spent fighting Hancock in bankruptcy court over compensation....

