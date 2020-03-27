Texas Justices Toss 'Windfall' Recovery Suit Against Insurer

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 7:39 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a lawsuit brought by a policyholder trying to collect the difference between the negotiated price his insurer paid for his medical care and the listed price, holding the insured hadn’t suffered an injury and therefore can’t sue. Friday’s ruling in favor of Farmers Texas County Mutual Insurance Co. reverses an April 2018 ruling from a lower appellate court that revived Rodney Beasley’s lawsuit that alleged violations of the Texas insurance code and the state's Deceptive Trade Practices Act. The state’s high court said its 2006 ruling in Allstate Indemnity Co. v. Forth — in...

