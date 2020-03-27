GAO Calls On Gov't To Improve Upkeep Of Nuclear Weapons

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 10:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has said that some of the government's nuclear weapons, including submarines from the 1980s, are deteriorating, and called for the U.S. Department of Defense to improve their upkeep and track its progress better. Nuclear weapons created decades ago that the government intended to use for 20 more years may not last until then if the DOD fails to maintain them, the GAO said in a report on Thursday. The report was an assessment of how well the government's nuclear enterprise is addressing issues found in internal and independent reviews in 2014 and 2015 that showed leadership...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS