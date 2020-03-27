NJ Justices Suspend Repeat-Offender Atty For 6 Months

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court has suspended an attorney for six months after an ethics panel said she had not learned from past discipline and again misled a client about the status of a case, with the justices opting for a longer suspension after the panel deadlocked on the appropriate penalty. The Supreme Court said Thursday in an order that a six-month suspension for Susan A. Lowden is "the appropriate quantum of discipline for [her] unethical conduct" after the court's Disciplinary Review Board cited her previous ethical violations before the current case of her making repeated misrepresentations to a husband in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS