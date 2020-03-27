Harris Beach Helps With $39M Manhattan Loan

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 3:43 PM EDT) -- The Jewish Theological Seminary of America has landed $39 million in financing from the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York for its headquarters building on Broadway in New York in a deal with assistance from Harris Beach, according to records made public Friday. The loan is for 3080 Broadway. A mortgage document made public Friday shows that Doron Bar-Levav at Harris Beach PLLC worked on the deal, although it wasn’t immediately clear what role he played. Bar-Levav could not be immediately reached for comment Friday. The property has 10 stories and was built in 1982, according to StreetEasy. The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS