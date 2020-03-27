US Hits New Batch Of Iranian, Iraqi Cos. With Sanctions

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 10:47 PM EDT) -- Undeterred by the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday blocked five new Iran- and Iraq-based companies and more than a dozen officials and business associates, accusing them all of supporting or acting on behalf of terrorist groups. It's the third series of Iran-related sanctions unveiled by the Treasury and the U.S. State Department in recent weeks. According to a statement from the Treasury Department issued Thursday, the latest companies and individuals to be blacklisted are part of a "vast network" that supports the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps-Qods Force, or IRGC-QF, and provides lethal aid to Iranian-backed militias in Iraq....

