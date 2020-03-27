Ex-NFLer Sues Miami Herald Over Claims He Fled Courtroom

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 6:33 PM EDT) -- Former NFL player Dimitri Patterson renewed defamation claims against the Miami Herald and a slew of national media outlets in a $300 million pro se lawsuit over reports of an incident in which he allegedly injured two police officers while attempting to flee custody in a Miami courtroom. Patterson, 36, said articles published were false and defamatory, wrongfully portraying him “as a violent, impulsive, unstable, heartless, cruel person, who is abusive to women and children, and a fugitive evading felony charges,” according to the complaint filed in a Washington, D.C., federal court Tuesday. Specifically, Patterson points to reports by the Miami...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS