Patients Win Class Cert. In FDCPA Row With Ill. Hospital Chain

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 5:08 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge on Friday granted partial class certification to a group of patients in their proposed class action claiming Illinois and Wisconsin hospital chain Mercy Health uses unfair debt collection practices. Named plaintiffs Keith Raymond and Timothy Strunk largely met the requirements to certify a class of patients who say Mercy refused to submit claims for health care services to insurance companies and instead sought payment directly from patients, said U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett. But a consumer can only qualify for class action certification under Ohio's Consumer Sales Practices Act if the defendant's violation is substantially similar to...

