California Loses Bid To Revive Obama-Era Fracking Regs

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT) -- The Bureau of Land Management was granted a win by a federal judge Friday in California's challenge of the Trump administration’s revoking of hydraulic fracturing regulations finalized during the Obama administration, ruling the feds cleared the “low bar” of providing a reasoned explanation for changing course. In his ruling granting summary judgment to the BLM, U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. made clear that his task was not to decide if the change will result in better or worse environmental policy, or if he would find the bureau's reasoning compelling while reviewing the matter “from scratch,” but only if the...

