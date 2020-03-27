EU, China And Others Agree To Fix-It For WTO Appeals Freeze

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 8:51 PM EDT) -- The European Union announced Friday it has teamed up with China and 14 others to set up a temporary system for trade dispute appeals in place of the World Trade Organization's Appellate Body, which has remained hobbled by the U.S. The countries' Multiparty Interim Appeal Arbitration Arrangement comes three months after the WTO's Appellate Body was whittled down to one member unable to hear new cases, the result of the Trump administration's decision to block new appointments to the panel. "This is a stop-gap measure to reflect the temporary paralysis of the WTO's appeal function for trade disputes," EU Commissioner for...

