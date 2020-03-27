EDTX Judge Orders New Damages Trial In $59M Lighting Fight

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 8:05 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal court on Friday ordered a new damages trial in a patent dispute over light sensors after finding that the Federal Circuit's decision to wipe out a $59 million verdict for a Texas lighting company meant that it cannot yet enter final judgment on a remaining claim. U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant denied Texas Advanced Optoelectronic Solutions' request to enter final judgment on certain claims in a long-running patent and trade secrets case against rival Renesas Electronics America Inc. The bid came after the Federal Circuit in May 2018 threw out a $58.8 million award against Renesas, ruling...

