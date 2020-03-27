Eddie Bauer Can't Cut PAGA Claim From Bag Check Suit

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 6:55 PM EDT) -- A federal judge on Friday refused to strike a California Private Attorneys General Act claim from a suit alleging Eddie Bauer failed to pay workers for time spent in security after clocking out, finding the PAGA claim could move forward even though the case lost its class status. U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman denied the outdoor lifestyle company's bid to throw out the claim plaintiff Stephanie Heredia launched under PAGA — a California statute deputizing workers to enforce the state's workplace laws. Eddie Bauer had argued the PAGA claim wasn't manageable since there were too many individualized questions, such as which...

