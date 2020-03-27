BMW Can't Escape Md. Drivers' Oil-Guzzling Engine Suit

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 6:29 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge on Friday rejected a bid from BMW of North America LLC to toss a suit by several drivers alleging the company concealed a defect in certain engines that caused them to consume excessive amounts of oil. U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett told BMW that the suit, led by Charles Nyarko and others who opted out of a class action settlement over the engine, meets the amount in controversy threshold for federal claims and was filed on time. BMW had sought to dismiss the suit, arguing that the amount in damages the plaintiffs sought did not meet...

