Fairway Floats $70M Deal For Grocery Workers' Pensions

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 5:32 PM EDT) -- Supermarket chain Fairway Markets is asking a New York bankruptcy judge to sign off on a nearly $70 million pension settlement with its union workforce, saying it will allow the company to move forward with its asset sales without encumbrance. In a motion filed Thursday, Fairway said the settlement it has reached with the United Food and Commercial Workers will free it from its union contracts and $69 million in pension liabilities while extending severance pay and health coverage for employees who may find their stores are closing. "The UFCW settlement is a major milestone for the debtors and their estates,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS