Pa. Doctor Gets Trial Win In Surgery Consent Suit Upheld

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 8:31 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appellate court on Friday upheld a jury's verdict in favor of an OB-GYN in a dispute accusing the doctor of failing to obtain informed consent before a surgery, ruling that certain proposed jury instructions were properly rejected by the trial judge. Ginger Cunningham claimed that Dr. Carla Picardo had told her she wasn't experienced with the procedure and would have a colleague who is experienced handle the surgery. But after the procedure, Cunningham said she learned that Picardo had, in fact, led the surgery while the other doctor had assisted. The surgery also left her with an embarrassing disfigurement,...

