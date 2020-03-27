Dallas Appeals Court Spats Show Healthy Growth, Experts Say

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 7:44 PM EDT) -- A pair of recent back-to-back rulings have divided the Dallas appellate court along party lines and sparked philosophical debate among its justices, signalling that the court is experiencing some healthy growing pains as it adjusts to its new Democratic majority, experts say. The eight Democratic and five Republican justices of the Fifth Court of Appeals recently sparred over the court's precedent in reviewing jury verdicts and summary judgments in two cases that marked a new step in the long-expected shift to a more plaintiff-friendly court after the 2018 elections. The Democratic justices took the two cases, which both requested en banc...

