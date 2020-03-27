Pa. Doc Must Face Retrial Over Elderly Woman's Death

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court on Friday affirmed a lower court’s decision to halt a trial and toss claims that a doctor and local hospital were responsible for a 94-year-old woman’s death, but ruled that another doctor, who prescribed the woman Xanax and Ativan, must face a new trial. In a 20-page nonprecedential decision, a three-judge panel partially reversed the nonsuit ruling won by Paoli Hospital and Drs. Raffi Megarian and David Galinsky during the trial on the wrongful death and medical malpractice claims brought by Marc and Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, sons of the deceased Rochelle Sonnenfeld. Dr. Galinsky had prescribed the 94-year-old...

