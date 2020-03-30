Comcast Wants Justices To Rein In ITC's Patent 'Overreach'

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Comcast Corp. has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a Federal Circuit decision that greenlighted "sweeping and insupportable jurisdictional overreach" from the U.S. International Trade Commission by letting the agency oversee a domestic patent fight. ​​In a petition docketed Friday, Comcast said the Federal Circuit never should have ruled on a case when the Rovi Corp. patents at issue had expired and the ITC's exclusion and cease-and-desist orders had lapsed. But beyond the mootness factor, Comcast says the ITC overstepped when barring set-top box imports, as the allegedly infringing activity occurs once the products are on U.S. soil....

