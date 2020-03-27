Wyndham Vacation Hit With Deceptive Timeshare Sales Suit

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 9:15 PM EDT) -- Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc. got hit Friday with a proposed class action in Delaware federal court that accuses it of deceiving prospective timeshare owners in high-pressure sales pitches pushing the value of ownership but failing to tell consumers they can find cheaper deals on public websites. Lead plaintiffs Steven Eric Kirchner, Elizabeth Lee Kirchner and Nazret Z. Gebremeskel, whose suit is brought against Orlando-headquartered Wyndham Vacation as a Delaware corporation, say they signed contracts with the company because it intentionally failed to tell them that instead of buying timeshares at an average cost of $21,000, they could have booked holidays at...

