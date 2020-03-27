Enviros Challenge Rio Grande Valley LNG Export Terminals

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 9:49 PM EDT) -- Community and environmental groups are challenging the Army Corps of Engineers’ approval of three fracked gas export terminals on the Texas Gulf Coast, claiming the agency ignored pollution impacts on nearby and largely low-income Latino communities. The Sierra Club, along with community groups, local residents and the city of Port Isabel on Friday, petitioned the Fifth Circuit to review the corps’ issuance of a Clean Water Act permit for the Rio Grande liquefied natural gas project and associated Rio Bravo gas pipeline. “These facilities will unlawfully harm low-income Latino residents who will suffer from the increase in air pollution and shrimpers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS