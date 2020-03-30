Attys Didn't Act Unethically In $24M Tobacco Deal, Judge Says

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT) -- Attorneys who struck a $24 million deal in federal court concerning the interests of a class of tobacco cooperative members did not act unethically toward counsel for a separate group of cooperative members, a North Carolina federal judge has found. Counsel for U.S. Tobacco Cooperative Inc. in both the North Carolina federal court case and in a separate state court case — along with lawyers for the cooperative members in the federal case — did not violate North Carolina's Rules of Professional Conduct by purportedly sidelining attorneys for the cooperative members who had separately sued U.S. Tobacco in state court, U.S....

