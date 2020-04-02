Guiding Clients Through DOL Benefit Plan Probes: Part 2

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 4:28 PM EDT) -- This is the final of two articles that discuss what employee benefit plan sponsors and their counsel can do to prepare for and navigate a U.S. Department of Labor investigation or audit of an employer-sponsored employee benefit plan. Investigations often focus on a retirement plan that is subject to the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, and its compliance with the statute, particularly ERISA’s fiduciary obligations and reporting and disclosure requirements. The article provides techniques and strategies for helping clients (and their counsel) smoothly and efficiently navigate through DOL investigations that are civil in nature, rather than criminal. While investigations can also...

