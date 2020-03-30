Playboy's Deceit Claim Against Italian Bank Heads To Trial

Law360, London (March 30, 2020, 6:49 PM BST) -- A London Playboy club casino kicked off its virtual trial Monday accusing an Italian bank of deceit over a credit reference it gave for a client with no funds who used two counterfeit checks to gain an £800,000 ($994,000) credit line when gambling. At issue is whether Banca Nazionale del Lavoro SpA, or BNL, is responsible for the actions of a former employee who provided a fraudulent reference that Playboy Club London Ltd. relied upon when it granted Hassan Barakat a check-cashing facility on two bogus checks that went unpaid. Playboy alleges that Paola Guidetti, a business development manager who worked...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS