'Codfather' Accomplice Can't Flip Conviction In 1st Circ.

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 1:38 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit has rejected arguments from a former underling of the Bristol County, Massachusetts, sheriff that a slew of errors at trial tainted his conviction for smuggling money for the notorious fishing magnate known as the "Codfather." The court in a late Friday opinion confirmed the 2018 conviction of Jamie Melo, a former sheriff's captain and driver for Bristol County Sheriff Tom Hodgson. Prosecutors allege Melo helped now-imprisoned mogul Carlos Rafael get cash to a bank account in the Azores by handing out envelopes stuffed with bills to people flying to the Portuguese island for a 2015 Thanksgiving event....

