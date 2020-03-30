Shareholder Decries Tegna's Approach To Takeover Interest

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 12:44 PM EDT) -- The largest shareholder of Tegna lambasted the publicly traded broadcaster for its handling of recent takeover interest on Monday, saying that while there are understandable difficulties in doing deals during the coronavirus pandemic, Tegna has been unwilling to run a reasonable process to the detriment of shareholders. The criticism comes from Standard General LP, a New York-based investment firm that is the largest active shareholder of Tysons, Virginia-headquartered Tegna Inc. with ownership of about 9.7% of the company’s outstanding shares, according to a statement. According to Standard General, Tegna is not acting in the best interests of shareholders, including through its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS