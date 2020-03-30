High Court Won't Let UPenn Challenge ERISA Suit's Revival

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 10:52 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected the University of Pennsylvania’s invitation to weigh in on the Third Circuit's revival of a proposed class action accusing the school of mismanaging workers' retirement savings, unswayed by the university's argument that the justices needed to iron out a circuit split. The high court included the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit against UPenn among the certiorari denials in its weekly order list, even though the university had contended that the Third Circuit’s split decision in the case “sows enormous confusion for plan fiduciaries.” In its December petition, UPenn told the high court that...

