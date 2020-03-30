Justices Turn Away Coal Miners' Request To Clarify WARN Act

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 1:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review a case by a group of Illinois coal miners who say they weren’t properly informed about their layoffs, turning down a chance to set a uniform standard for federal labor law requirements for notice in mass layoffs. Miner Carl Leeper urged the court in January to review various circuit courts’ approaches to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, saying the current case law is based on differences in geography that leave multistate employers in the dark about how to comply. Leeper sought to undo a Seventh Circuit ruling that Hamilton County Coal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS