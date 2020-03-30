NJ Court Won't Revive Suit Over Atty's Late Warranty Claim

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 3:21 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey state appeals court has tossed legal malpractice claims over an attorney's late filing of a client’s home warranty claim, ruling the client wasn’t harmed by the lawyer’s conduct because the damage to his home wasn’t a covered claim anyway. A two-judge Appellate Division panel affirmed a Warren County Superior Court judge’s reasoning that the terms of Stefano J. Tomeo III’s 10-year warranty were “clear and unambiguous” with respect to the type of claims covered. Tomeo, who sustained water damage to his Liberty Township home, sued attorney William R. Edleston because Residential Warranty Corp. received the claim after the...

