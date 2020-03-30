7th Circ. Judge Wonders If Ind. Booze Regs Limit Carriers

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 9:42 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit judge on Monday pushed an Indiana alcohol transporter to address if state laws barring a proposed distribution relationship with a state liquor wholesaler are truly a restriction on the company as a motor carrier, or a restriction on its status as a beer wholesaler. It's an important distinction, said U.S. Circuit Judge Ilana Rovner, because E.F. Transit Inc. claims that the Federal Aviation Administration Authorization Act — which forbids states from enforcing regulations impacting services that motor carriers offer to customers — preempts the state laws that bar entities with an interest in the beer side of liquor...

