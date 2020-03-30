Father-Son Investors Owe $93M For Bankrupting Energy Co.

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 10:26 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal judge entered a $93 million judgment Friday against a father-son investment duo who a jury found forced the bankruptcy of a company that makes anti-corrosive coatings for oil pipelines so they could take its intellectual property. The complex dispute arises from Jose Di Mase — the Venezuelan-Italian former owner of Piaggio Aerospace — and his son Giacomo Di Mase’s purchase of an oil pipeline company, DuraSeal Pipe, which was doing business with the coatings company, Xurex. A Kansas City jury found in November that the Di Mases and several of the defendants had conspired to take over Xurex and push...

