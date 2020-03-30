Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Kolcraft Can't Get More Damages In 2nd Playpen Patent Suit

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 5:38 PM EDT) -- A $3.2 million verdict won by Kolcraft Enterprises in an earlier patent dispute over a playpen patent precludes it from relitigating damages in a second patent lawsuit it has filed against Chicco USA Inc., an Illinois federal judge has ruled.

Chicco's parent company, Artsana USA Inc., argued in a motion for summary judgment that patent claims asserted in both cases are essentially the same because they all claim a combination of a floor mat, a play gym, and a play yard or a bassinet. U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis disagreed Friday, saying the claims in this patent are much broader, but...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!